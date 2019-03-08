Nigel Farage heading to Clacton for Brexit Party rally

Nigel Farage campaigned with Doughas Carswell in 2014 - but the two men later fell out. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Archant

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is due to hold a rally outside Clacton Pier on Wednesday lunchtime in a bid to stir up support for his new party according to its Twitter account.

The former UKIP leader is no stranger to Clacton – he visited it in 2014 when Tory Douglas Carswell defected to his then party and spent much of September that year campaigning in the town.

However the two men fell out spectacularly after he was re-elected as a UKIP MP in 2015 and eventually Mr Carswell left the party, sitting in the House of Commons as an Independent.

Mr Farage still sees Clacton as an area with residual support for his vision of Brexit, and will be addressing the rally in front of the Pier at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Unnamed further speakers are also promised in the Twitter announcement for the even which is billed as “Ticket Only” – The Brexit Party only formed earlier this month to put up candidates in the European election on May 23.