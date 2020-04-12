E-edition Read the EADT online edition
School and BT team up to produce vital face masks for NHS

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 April 2020

Farlingaye High School's technology faculty has teamed up with BT to make face masks for the NHS Picture: FARLINGAYE HIGH

Farlingaye High School's technology faculty has teamed up with BT to make face masks for the NHS Picture: FARLINGAYE HIGH

Members of the Technology Faculty at Farlingaye High School at Woodbridge have been using 3D printer technology and other on-site systems to produce plastic ‘screen’ face masks for NHS staff.

3D computers are among the equipment being used to produce the face masks Picture: FARLINGAYE HIGH3D computers are among the equipment being used to produce the face masks Picture: FARLINGAYE HIGH

Hugh White, head of technology at Farlingaye, and Barry Hawtin, Endeavour Group coordinator, have led the production of more than 100 of these high-quality masks, which will provide vital protection for NHS staff at the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.

The technology team have been working to a template produced by BT’s Shane Allum, an applied research specialist at Adastral Park. Drawing on its own production capacity and contributions from several local schools, BT is now supplying 3,000 face masks for the NHS every week.

A school spokeswoman said: “This fantastic community project is one that we are proud to support, and will do whatever we can to keep the production of this equipment flowing.”

