Slick performance of Grease set to wow audiences this week

Students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge are performing Grease Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Over 100 students from a Suffolk school will be taking part in a huge production of a global-hit musical.

Students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge will be performing Grease for four nights.

As well as acting in the show, pupils from years 9 to 13 will be performing in a live band and carrying out all the technical and backstage roles for the production.

A spokesman for the school said: "'The worst thing you could do' is miss Farlingaye High School's Upper School production this week.

"The production is just what you need on these winter 'nights'.

"The enthusiasm and talent of the performers 'go together' and will be 'remembered forever'."

Performances are at 7pm on Monday February 10, Tuesday February 11 and Wednesday February 12, and 4.15pm and 7.30pm on Thursday February 13 in the New Hall at Farlingaye High School.

Tickets to see the production can be bought online.

