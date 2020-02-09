E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Slick performance of Grease set to wow audiences this week

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 February 2020

Students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge are performing Grease Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge are performing Grease Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Over 100 students from a Suffolk school will be taking part in a huge production of a global-hit musical.

Over 100 students will be involved in the performance Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge will be performing Grease for four nights.

As well as acting in the show, pupils from years 9 to 13 will be performing in a live band and carrying out all the technical and backstage roles for the production.

A spokesman for the school said: "'The worst thing you could do' is miss Farlingaye High School's Upper School production this week.

"The production is just what you need on these winter 'nights'.

Farlingaye High School will be transformed into Rydell High Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"The enthusiasm and talent of the performers 'go together' and will be 'remembered forever'."

Performances are at 7pm on Monday February 10, Tuesday February 11 and Wednesday February 12, and 4.15pm and 7.30pm on Thursday February 13 in the New Hall at Farlingaye High School.

Tickets to see the production can be bought online.

Students perform 'Greased Lightning' from the hit musical Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Performances of Grease will take place until Thursday Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Students from Farlingaye School in Woodbridge rehearsing for their school play Grease Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Students from Farlingaye School in Woodbridge rehearsing for their school play Grease Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Farlingaye High in Woodbridge are performing Grease Picturee: SONYA DUNCANFarlingaye High in Woodbridge are performing Grease Picturee: SONYA DUNCAN

Action from the dance competition scenes in Grease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Grease at Farlingaye High is a colourful spectacle Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Action from the dance competition scenes in Grease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCANAction from the dance competition scenes in Grease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Grease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCANGrease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Grease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCANGrease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Action from the dance competition scenes in Grease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCANAction from the dance competition scenes in Grease at Farlingaye High Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

