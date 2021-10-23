News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fancy dress fun as 2,000 students and staff take on eight-mile hike

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM October 23, 2021   
Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

There was a wide variety of costumes on display as the Farlingaye High walkers stopped for lunch at Kingston Field - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An entire Suffolk school took to the streets in fancy dress to raise money for local charities and the improvement of facilities at the school.

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Students at Farlingaye High School at Woodbridge taking part in the fancy dress walk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nearly 2,000 students and staff from Farlingaye High, in Woodbridge, walked an eight-mile route around the town and along the river, stopping halfway for lunch on Kingston Playing Fields.

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

There were plenty of colourful characters on the Farlingaye High School fancy dress walk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The sponsored walk, which is arranged every other year, is planned with precision timings to ensure each year group sets off at separate stages.

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ready for action - pupils at Farlingaye High dressed up for the walk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Everyone, including the staff, was in fancy dress and there were spot prizes for the best outfits and a special day out for the tutor group that raises the most money.

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High paparazzi on duty at the school's fancy dress walk around Woodbridge - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Headteacher Andy Sievewright said: “Sponsored Walk Day is a great Farlingaye tradition and a wonderful example of the school operating as a community. It is also a great opportunity for students to feel and understand the benefits of fresh air and exercise.

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Staff at Farlingaye High School joined in with students on the bi-annual fancy dress walk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The decision making the students are involved in regarding use of money to support local charities really helps our students to think of themselves as young citizens.”

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Students used their imaginations for a range of outfits at Farlingaye High's fancy dress walk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Postman Pat and his cat at the Farlingaye High School fancy dress walk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fun for all at Farlingaye High School fancy dress walk at Kingston Field - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Teletubbies make an appearance at Farlingaye High's walk around Woodbridge - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stylish student at Farlingaye High School annual fancy dress walk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farlingaye High School did their annual fancy dress walk around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


