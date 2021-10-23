Fancy dress fun as 2,000 students and staff take on eight-mile hike

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM October 23, 2021

There was a wide variety of costumes on display as the Farlingaye High walkers stopped for lunch at Kingston Field - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An entire Suffolk school took to the streets in fancy dress to raise money for local charities and the improvement of facilities at the school.

Nearly 2,000 students and staff from Farlingaye High, in Woodbridge, walked an eight-mile route around the town and along the river, stopping halfway for lunch on Kingston Playing Fields.

The sponsored walk, which is arranged every other year, is planned with precision timings to ensure each year group sets off at separate stages.

Everyone, including the staff, was in fancy dress and there were spot prizes for the best outfits and a special day out for the tutor group that raises the most money.

Headteacher Andy Sievewright said: “Sponsored Walk Day is a great Farlingaye tradition and a wonderful example of the school operating as a community. It is also a great opportunity for students to feel and understand the benefits of fresh air and exercise.

"The decision making the students are involved in regarding use of money to support local charities really helps our students to think of themselves as young citizens.”

