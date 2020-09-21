Students self-isolating after positive coronavirus test at Suffolk high school
PUBLISHED: 10:18 21 September 2020
RACHEL EDGE
A number of students at Farlingaye High School are self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.
In a letter sent to parents yesterday, September 20, the school confirmed that a student had tested positive for Covid-19.
Due to the case, the Woodbridge school confirmed that a “relatively small number of children” who have been in direct, prolonged contact with the pupil have now been asked to stay at home for 14 days.
The letter said: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.
We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.
“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.
“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.
“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.”
