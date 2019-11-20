E-edition Read the EADT online edition
"Our sausage rolls are the best in town" says owner of new Woodbridge farm shop

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 November 2019

Woody's Farm Shop on the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Woodys, which has just opened on Thoroughfare, sells homemade cakes and savouries alongside a multitude of local produce.

A butcher and fishmonger have joined forces to open a farm shop, slap-bang in the heart of Woodbridge.

David Thrower, locals will know, worked at the town's fish kiosk for 17 years. His friend, and business partner Craig Worlledge had worked at a butchery in the town for 20 years. "We decided to have our own joint venture," David reveals, talking about the concept for Woodys Farm Shop, in the Thoroughfare. "Then this place came up. The rent's not too bad and we have three-and-a-half years on the lease - time to get ourselves established and to give us a chance."

Based in what was Granville's Old Fashioned Sweet Shop, Woodys is, says David, an homage to all things local. In fact, one of the only things you'll find in the store from further afield is Scottish shortbread which they only brought in because they wanted to have something 'nice and packaged up' of this ilk for the Christmas period.

Elsewhere, the shop absolutely sings East Anglia…and smells of it too. Because in addition to a meat counter, deli section and shelves laden with jams, chutneys, crisps and pickles, the team has a kitchen onsite, where they're busily making and baking from fresh every morning.

"My wife just took a sticky ginger cake out of the oven," David laughs when we speak. "It fills the whole shop that smell does."

It's hoped, in addition to being a hot spot for local provisions, workers, residents and visitors to Woodbridge will flock to Woodys for nibbles from the morning to lunchtime, when there are options of a fresh homemade soup of the day, and piping hot baked potatoes (coming soon).

"I'm making sausage rolls every day," David adds proudly. "All our meat comes from Halesworth, and we only use Dingley Dell pork. For our sausage rolls we buy in the raw pork, put it through the mincer, Craig works his magic with the spices and herbs and we bake it in puff pastry. I think they're the best in town, because we serve them hot!"

At the counter find pork, beef, chicken and game from The Wild Meat Company, as well as a separate deli section of cheeses and more - one of them exclusive to the shop. "Our goats' cheese is made for us by a lady in Snape," David says. "She only has a small herd and we take everything she makes!"

You may also want to watch:

All fruit and vegetables - "but no pineapples and mangos!" - come from Newbourne, with the display currently showing off the bounty of late autumn- cooking apples, eating apples, sprouts, leeks, potatoes, onions and what the farm like to call "mucky celery", still dirt-caked having been freshly lifted that day from the fields.

"We've got Havensfield eggs, pasta made for us by a lady in Woodbridge, local meat pies from Capel St Mary, Stokes Sauces, apple juice from Charsfield, the Scarlett and Mustard range, cookies from the Norfolk Cookie Company, and crisps from Fairfields- we have their potatoes too.

"And we stock The Cosy Candle Company. They're from Ipswich. They only started last year and have really expanded ever so quick. You can buy a burner from us, break off a piece of the wax, pop it on and it lasts for 30 hours."

David, who's been recently cooking up cheese straws and fudge for the shop, says Woodys is dog-friendly, having a pet corner. And it's trying to be environemnetally friendly as well. "We don't have plastic carrier bags. It's paper only here."

During Woodbridge's big Christmas event on December 1 the shop (usually open 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday) will be open for browsing, hampers and hot food, as well as handmade fresh wreaths for your front door.

"We've had so much great feedback already," David says. "I'd say come and give us a try. Once you sample what we've got you'll want to come back."

