'Farmer Christmas' arrives by tractor for school's celebration

John Attridge and Iona Faith Cooper with students at Witnesham Primary School. Picture: Easton and Otley College/www.eastonotley.ac.uk Archant

Santa swapped his sleigh for a tractor as he arrived at a primary school - in the guise of "Farmer Christmas".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Attridge and Iona Faith-Cooper handing out gifts to a Witnesham Primary School student in a festive grotto. Picture: Easton and Otley College/www.eastonotley.ac.uk John Attridge and Iona Faith-Cooper handing out gifts to a Witnesham Primary School student in a festive grotto. Picture: Easton and Otley College/www.eastonotley.ac.uk

He then handed out gifts to children at a celebration event, in a special link-up between Witnesham Primary School and the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College.

To help get the school into a festive spirit, a member of staff from Easton and Otley, John Attridge, took the role of Santa for the day.

You may also want to watch:

On arrival, he waved to the crowd before heading inside the school to hand out presents to pupils in a festive grotto.

Mr Attridge, a farm lecturer at the college, said: "It was a pleasure to support the school in this way. The children were very well behaved."

Ali Roberts, of the Witnesham School Association, said: "We are very thankful to the college. It really helps everyone get in the Christmas spirit."

Student Iona Faith-Cooper also helped hand out presents, dressed as an elf.