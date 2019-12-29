E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Farmer Christmas' arrives by tractor for school's celebration

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 29 December 2019

John Attridge and Iona Faith Cooper with students at Witnesham Primary School. Picture: Easton and Otley College/www.eastonotley.ac.uk

John Attridge and Iona Faith Cooper with students at Witnesham Primary School. Picture: Easton and Otley College/www.eastonotley.ac.uk

Santa swapped his sleigh for a tractor as he arrived at a primary school - in the guise of "Farmer Christmas".

John Attridge and Iona Faith-Cooper handing out gifts to a Witnesham Primary School student in a festive grotto. Picture: Easton and Otley College/www.eastonotley.ac.ukJohn Attridge and Iona Faith-Cooper handing out gifts to a Witnesham Primary School student in a festive grotto. Picture: Easton and Otley College/www.eastonotley.ac.uk

He then handed out gifts to children at a celebration event, in a special link-up between Witnesham Primary School and the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College.

To help get the school into a festive spirit, a member of staff from Easton and Otley, John Attridge, took the role of Santa for the day.

On arrival, he waved to the crowd before heading inside the school to hand out presents to pupils in a festive grotto.

Mr Attridge, a farm lecturer at the college, said: "It was a pleasure to support the school in this way. The children were very well behaved."

Ali Roberts, of the Witnesham School Association, said: "We are very thankful to the college. It really helps everyone get in the Christmas spirit."

Student Iona Faith-Cooper also helped hand out presents, dressed as an elf.

