Farmer protects wildlife by providing water trays on land

Sue Cross has been keeping water containers filled on her farm near Bury St Edmunds for the past few months. - Credit: Sue Cross

A Suffolk farmer has spread over 70 water trays across her land for thirsty wildlife in the midst of the drought.

Sue Cross has been keeping water containers filled on her farm near Bury St Edmunds for the past few months.

Usually a keen wildlife photographer, Sue has currently stopped seeking out animals so as to not disturb them unfairly.

Usually a keen wildlife photographer, Sue has currently stopped seeking out animals so as to not disturb them unfairly. - Credit: Sue Cross

She added: "I've derived hours and hours of pleasure from photographing them, so it feels like I'm giving them something back."

Instead, she's been capturing their movements on non-invasive trail cameras and has obtained rare footage of deer, rabbits and birds enjoying a drink.

Sue has obtained rare footage of deer, rabbits and birds enjoying a drink. - Credit: Sue Cross

Emptying, cleaning and refilling the water containers takes Sue most of the day, from 10am to 4pm, but she said her passion for wildlife makes the task a labour of love.

Sue has expressed concern for the drought currently declared in Suffolk and said she is "worried sick" about the fires that have sprung up during the hot weather - one happening on her land.

Emptying, cleaning and refilling the water containers takes Sue most of the day. - Credit: Sue Cross

She added: "I really don't know what to do. Maybe our wildlife will move away if it continues like this."

Sue also said that she's observed animal's habits changing, particularly the behaviour of her favourite photography subject the brown hare.

Sue has seen animal behaviour change as they move further away from their habitats to find water. - Credit: Sue Cross

Usually shy creatures, hares have been coaxed out in search of water - she's even seen a barn owl stopping for a drink at one of the trays in broad daylight.

The ponds and lake on Sue's land have dried up much earlier than usual this year and she worries that this may be the start of a worrying trend for the future.

The ponds and lake on Sue's land have dried up much earlier than usual this year. - Credit: Sue Cross

Sue encouraged others to put out water containers for their local wildlife, saying: "It could end up being fatal for them if they don't find water and then we could lose our wildlife for good. They don't have access to a tap but we do.

"No matter how big or small, if you've got a garden please consider putting some water out."