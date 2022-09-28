Large fire breaks out at farmhouse in Suffolk village

Fire crews were called to Morley's Lane in Gislingham this afternoon (file image) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A large fire has broken out at a farmhouse in a Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called to Morley's Lane in Gislingham just before 1.50pm today, September 28.

The fire is in the roof space of the property.

A total of six fire appliances have been sent to the home, with more on standby.

All persons have been accounted for, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service confirmed.

The incident is ongoing.

More to follow.