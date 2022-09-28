Large fire breaks out at farmhouse in Suffolk village
Published: 3:21 PM September 28, 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A large fire has broken out at a farmhouse in a Suffolk village.
Emergency services were called to Morley's Lane in Gislingham just before 1.50pm today, September 28.
The fire is in the roof space of the property.
A total of six fire appliances have been sent to the home, with more on standby.
All persons have been accounted for, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service confirmed.
The incident is ongoing.
More to follow.