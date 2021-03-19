Takeaway delivery man 'caught video calling family' while driving
A takeaway delivery driver has been stopped by police after he was allegedly caught video calling his family while driving in a Suffolk town.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing said on Twitter that it had stopped a driver in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday night.
When they pulled the driver over, police said that the fast food driver already had nine points on his driving licence.
The offence of using a phone while driving a car can result in six penalty points and a £200 fine.
Using a mobile phone while driving is one of what police class as the 'fatal four', one of the four biggest dangers while driving.
Speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and drink driving make up the rest of the dangers.
