Takeaway delivery man 'caught video calling family' while driving

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:03 AM March 19, 2021    Updated: 9:23 AM March 19, 2021
A legal loophole which can allow drivers to escape punishment while using a mobile phone behind the

The driver was stopped in Bury St Edmunds (stock photo) - Credit: Getty Images

A takeaway delivery driver has been stopped by police after he was allegedly caught video calling his family while driving in a Suffolk town.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing said on Twitter that it had stopped a driver in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday night. 

When they pulled the driver over, police said that the fast food driver already had nine points on his driving licence. 

MORE: Van driver caught making video call on the A11

The offence of using a phone while driving a car can result in six penalty points and a £200 fine. 

Using a mobile phone while driving is one of what police class as the 'fatal four', one of the four biggest dangers while driving. 

Speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and drink driving make up the rest of the dangers. 




