Published: 8:03 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 9:23 AM March 19, 2021

The driver was stopped in Bury St Edmunds (stock photo) - Credit: Getty Images

A takeaway delivery driver has been stopped by police after he was allegedly caught video calling his family while driving in a Suffolk town.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing said on Twitter that it had stopped a driver in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday night.

When they pulled the driver over, police said that the fast food driver already had nine points on his driving licence.

MORE: Van driver caught making video call on the A11

The offence of using a phone while driving a car can result in six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Using a mobile phone while driving is one of what police class as the 'fatal four', one of the four biggest dangers while driving.

You may also want to watch:

Speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and drink driving make up the rest of the dangers.











