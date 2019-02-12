Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

High speed train service from East Anglia to London starts in May

PUBLISHED: 10:43 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 08 March 2019

Existing Intercity trains will be used for the first high-speed journeys to London, Stock Image

Existing Intercity trains will be used for the first high-speed journeys to London, Stock Image

Archant

Greater Anglia has published details of its first new high-speed InterCity trains that will cut journey times from Ipswich to London to less than an hour.

New Intercity trains are expected to take over the high-speed services later this year. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELLNew Intercity trains are expected to take over the high-speed services later this year. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

From May 20 there will be two trains a day in each direction, six days a week, that run between Ipswich and Liverpool Street in 55 or 57 minutes.

They are part of the “Norwich in 90” commitment made by Greater Anglia when it won the long-term contract to run trains in the region in 2016.

The 90-minute services will depart Norwich at 09.00 and 17.00 (calling at Ipswich at 09.33 and 17.33) and London Liverpool Street at 11.00 and 19.00 (calling at Ipswich at 11.55 and 19.57) and will operate on Mondays to Saturdays.

They will shave 12 minutes off the current fastest journey between Norwich and London and cut the fastest journey between Ipswich and London by four minutes.

The new trains are extra to the timetable – and will not stop anywhere except Ipswich on the run from Norwich to Liverpool Street. However a spokesman for Greater Anglia said Essex stations would not be losing out because existing services would continue to run.

Initially existing InterCity trains will be used on these services – but the new Stadler trains should be introduced later in the year.

Extra summer services will run on the Norwich-Ipswich-Colchester-London Liverpool Street, Norwich-Lowestoft, Ipswich-Peterborough, and Ipswich-Felixstowe routes, when the new timetable comes in on May 19.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We’re very excited to be making these improvements from the start of our May timetable.

“For many years, stakeholders, including MPs and businesses, have been calling for faster journey times between East Anglia and London and now we’re launching the first quicker services with our new May timetable.

“Faster journey times and thousands of extra seats will provide a boost to people who live and work in East Anglia, as well as supporting the regional economy.

“These improvements will be followed in the summer by the first of our brand-new trains coming into service, so it really is going to be a great year for Greater Anglia customers.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 9

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding is part of the quiz this week Picture: Archant Library

More PCSOs join the fight against crime and anti-social behaviour

PCSOs Dean Athawes, Harrison Defreitas and Michael Kearley will look to deal with anti-social behaviour and crime in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Eleven new magistrates sworn-in at ceremony in Ipswich

Back row left to right: Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston; Judge Martyn Levett; Chair of Suffolk Magistrates’ Bench, Dawn Girling and High Sheriff of Suffolk, George Vestey. Front row: Simon Spence QC and the 11 new magistrates.

All we know so far about the Ipswich double death

Wellwishers lay a floral tribute as police stand guard outside the house in Swinburne Road where 19-year-old Kia Russell and her two-year-old son Kamari died Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Encouraging the engineers of the future

Pupils from five schools across the regiona had to build and fly drones in the Airgineers competition at the Royal Hospital School, Holbrook Picture: ROYAL HOSPITAL SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists