E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Driver dies after crash between Alfa Romeo and lorry on A12 near Copdock

PUBLISHED: 12:03 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 22 March 2020

Police have closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte Bond

Police have closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte Bond

Archant

A man has died in an accident on the A12 involving a lorry.

Police have closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte BondPolice have closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte Bond

The crash between the silver Alfa Romeo he was driving and the blue HGV happened on the northbound carriageway, just prior to the Copdock roundabout, yesterday at 1.37pm.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo, who was in his 80s, was the only person in that vehicle and he died at the scene. The male lorry driver was unhurt.

The northbound carriageway was closed for six hours, until the early evening, while emergency services cleared the road and carried out their initial investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or possesses dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 166 of March 21, 2020.

To report dash-cam footage see here.

To contact the police see here.

Phone police on 101.

To contact Crimestoppers anonymously call 0800 555 111 or see here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tesco to help NHS workers get their groceries

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tesco to help NHS workers get their groceries

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver dies after crash between Alfa Romeo and lorry on A12 near Copdock

Police have closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich Town: FA Cup winners 1978..... That cup run and joy in photos...

Ipswich Town FC: FA Cup winners 1978. Photo: ARCHANT

National Trust closes all parks to stop coronavirus spread

Ickworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. After closing house and cafes earlier this week, all National Trust parks are now closed too Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

Toilet block blaze near fire station is extinguished by crews

The fire was in a toilet block in Theatre Street, Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24