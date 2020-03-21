Breaking

Driver dies after crash between Alfa Romeo and lorry on A12 near Copdock

Police have closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte Bond Archant

A man has died in an accident on the A12 involving a lorry.

The crash between the silver Alfa Romeo he was driving and the blue HGV happened on the northbound carriageway, just prior to the Copdock roundabout, yesterday at 1.37pm.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo, who was in his 80s, was the only person in that vehicle and he died at the scene. The male lorry driver was unhurt.

The northbound carriageway was closed for six hours, until the early evening, while emergency services cleared the road and carried out their initial investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or possesses dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 166 of March 21, 2020.

