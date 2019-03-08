Victim in fatal A143 crash at Great Barton is named

A man who died following a crash in Great Barton has been named Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian who died following a collision with a lorry on the A143 at Great Barton has been named.

Egidijus Linauskas, 35, of no fixed abode, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following the crash near Bury St Edmunds around 11am on Monday, July 1 but he died on Thursday, July 11.

A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to click here to report information or alternatively call the roads and armed policing team on 101, quoting reference CAD 132 of July 1.