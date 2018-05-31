E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Investigation after man dies following crash in coastal town

PUBLISHED: 14:28 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 11 April 2020

A man has died after a car crash in Clacton Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man has died after a car crash in Clacton Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man has died after a two-car crash at a seaside resort today.

The accident happened just before noon near a junction in Jaywick Lane, Clacton-on-Sea, and involved a Citroen and a BMW.

Essex police said the driver of the Citroen, a local man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made and the occupants of the BMW – a woman and two children – have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers are still at the scene of the crash and are appealing for witrnesses to the collision.

A police spokesman said: “The road is closed and is likely to remain so until at least 6pm. If you need to make essential journeys today, in line with government guidance, then please seek an alternative route.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner of driving of either car in the lead-up to the collision.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the police should call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 348 of April 11.

