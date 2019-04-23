Sunny

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Easter Monday

23 April, 2019 - 14:46
A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on a busy Suffolk road near Stowmarket on Easter Monday.

Police were called to the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh shortly before 2.30pm to reports that a man had fallen off his motorbike.

Ambulance crews, including an air ambulance, and the fire service also attended the scene, and the road was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

The man was taken to hospital via road but later died, police have confirmed.

The incident is the third motorcycle death in East Anglia over the Easter weekend after two men died in Norfolk after separate crashes on Saturday and Sunday.

The first incident happened around 7.30pm on Saturday after reports that a Suzuki GSXR motorbike, which was travelling from Watton on the A1075 towards Thetford, was involved in crash with a chevron sign close to the junction with Church Road.

Police confirmed that the man, who was found in nearby woodland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second collision happened around 10.50am in Bawdeswell near Dereham on the A1067, near to the junction with the B1147 Dereham Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

