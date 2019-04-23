Motorcyclist dies after crash on Easter Monday

A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on a busy Suffolk road near Stowmarket on Easter Monday.

Police were called to the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh shortly before 2.30pm to reports that a man had fallen off his motorbike.

Ambulance crews, including an air ambulance, and the fire service also attended the scene, and the road was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

The man was taken to hospital via road but later died, police have confirmed.

The incident is the third motorcycle death in East Anglia over the Easter weekend after two men died in Norfolk after separate crashes on Saturday and Sunday.

The first incident happened around 7.30pm on Saturday after reports that a Suzuki GSXR motorbike, which was travelling from Watton on the A1075 towards Thetford, was involved in crash with a chevron sign close to the junction with Church Road.

Police confirmed that the man, who was found in nearby woodland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second collision happened around 10.50am in Bawdeswell near Dereham on the A1067, near to the junction with the B1147 Dereham Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.