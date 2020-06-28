E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested after fatal crash killing man in his 30s

PUBLISHED: 12:11 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 28 June 2020

Church Road in Boreham, Essex, is likely to be closed for most of the day after a fatal crash last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Church Road in Boreham, Essex, is likely to be closed for most of the day after a fatal crash last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 30s has died in a crash just outside Chelmsford last night.

Police were called to a blue Peugeot 206 that had left the road and overturned into fields off Church Road, bordering Little Baddow, at about 7.10pm.

The man in his 30s died of his injuries at the scene.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man from Chelmsford on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while impaired by drugs.

The road is likely to remain closed for most of the day and motorists are requested to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call our Serious Collisions Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 1260 of 27/06.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

