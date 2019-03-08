Man in his 30s killed in A14 accident

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 15:22 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 10 August 2019

The A14 at Woolpit has now reopened after the earlier fatal collision (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

A pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with several vehicles on the A14 at Woolpit this morning.

Police say a man has died at the scene of an accident on the A14 in Suffolk.

It happened on the westbound carriageway at Woolpit just after 5am, when the man - a pedestrian - was in collision with a number of vehicles.

The road has now reopened after being closed for several hours to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the accident to get underway.

Officers were called just after 5am to reports of the collision and diversions were put in place.

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team quoting CAD reference 64 of today, August 10 by visiting the website here or by calling 101.

Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to visit here.

It is the second fatal accident in the area in the space of 24 hours.

A motorcyclist died following a crash with a car near Borley Green, just outside Stowmarket, on Friday afternoon.

It happened in Haughley New Street, at the Junction of Warren Lane.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s and from the mid Suffolk area, was declared dead at the scene.

