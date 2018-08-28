Overcast



Care home enjoys festive success

PUBLISHED: 15:52 16 November 2018



Resident Quinton Clayton with Blitzen the reindeer Picture: ALEX BALL

Archant

A Christmas fair with real reindeer has raised over £1,000 for care home residents.

Apparently Rudolph had the day off Picture: ALEX BALLApparently Rudolph had the day off Picture: ALEX BALL

Stowlangcroft Hall opened its doors to the public for its annual Christmas Fair, kick-starting the festive season in style.

The home welcomed more than 25 stall holders ranging from handmade crafts and jewellery to children’s toys, with the highlight of the day coming when Santa Claus himself brought along two of his reindeer Blitzen and Comet.

Children were able to meet Santa in his grotto and pass on their Christmas wish list ready for the big day.



Grace Scott hands over her wish list to Santa Picture: ALEX BALLGrace Scott hands over her wish list to Santa Picture: ALEX BALL

The money raised will pay for residents’ trips events in 2019.

