7 of the best Father’s Day menus in Suffolk

Published: 7:00 PM June 8, 2021

A roast dinner at The Three Blackbirds, one of the Chestnut Group's Suffolk pubs - Credit: Chestnut Group

With Father’s Day on Sunday June 20 this year, here’s a handful of eateries across Suffolk doing special menus and deals for dad’s big day - whether you’re looking to dine out or have a treat at home.

Carrot mousse, one of the dishes on The Great House's sample menu - Credit: The Great House

The Great House, Lavenham

Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a delicious, lovingly-made meal, and this year The Great House’s restaurant will be serving its Experience Menu to mark Father’s Day.

Available between noon and 2.30pm, the Sunday menu features a range of seasonal delights, all cooked with fresh ingredients.

Dishes on its sample menu include duck foie gras marinated in rum, spicy cod mousse, Roasted halibut fillet served with Romanesco broccoli, corn-fed chicken breast, and cherry tartlet with vanilla shortbread.

It is available as five-courses for £48 per person, or upgrade to six-courses for £58 per person. To find out more, call 01787 247431.

Beetroot Wellington - Credit: Chestnut Group

Chestnut Group, various locations across Suffolk

This Father’s Day, surprise your dad with a trip to the races thanks to the folk at Chestnut.

Its pubs, inns and restaurants across the region will be offering all dads and father figures a voucher for a free ticket to the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket on Saturday September 25. These vouchers will be given to guests enjoying Sunday lunch at one of its 12 locations on Sunday June 20.

Chestnut pubs located within Suffolk include The Ship at Dunwich, The Black Lion in Long Melford, and The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds - and all pubs across the county will be running their normal Sunday lunch menus on the day.

Two courses are £21, or it’s three for £26.25. Dishes on the sample Sunday lunch menu include roast Blythburgh pork loin, beer battered fish and chips, pan fried seabass and aged beef burger served in a brioche bun. To find out more, call 01284 339689.

BBQ pulled pork - Credit: All Saints Hotel/Facebook

The View, Bury St Edmunds

Situated at the All Saints Hotel, this restaurant will be offering a BBQ grill on its terrace this Father’s Day, featuring a range of delicious options. For £50, two adults can share the ‘meat bus’, which consists of smoked brisket, Suffolk pork franks, aged rump steak, beer can chicken, a BBQ rack of ribs and pulled pork. It is served with corn cobs, skinny fries, sauces, cowboy beans and slaw.

Alternatively, for £30, two adults can share the ‘veggie bus’, which is comprised of halloumi, Suffolk asparagus, grilled vegetable mezze, Thai curry, sweet potato baked in banana leaves, vine tomatoes, burrata and aged balsamic, and a number of sides.

Also available are grilled lobster thermidor, an artisan beer paddle for £15, and a range of desserts. To find out more, call 01284 706721.

Ali’s Kitchen, Ipswich

If it’s a curry you’re after this Father’s Day, Ali’s Kitchen in Ipswich is giving away one free main dish for every delivery placed for Sunday June 20.

Available on the day between 12pm and 3pm, all orders over £30 will qualify for a free chicken or vegetable balti main dish.

Specialising in both modern and traditional Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, Ali’s Kitchen serves a range of dishes including curries, kebabs, sides and desserts. To place an order for Father’s Day delivery, call 07538 238626.

Why not take dad out for a sunny brunch at Nourish Cafe this Father's Day? - Credit: Nourish Cafe/Facebook

Nourish Café, Newbourne

Newbourne-based Nourish Café has teamed up with local butcher Salter and King to put on a pair of events this Father’s Day – offering something for the whole family.

From 9am until midday, morning visitors can enjoy a range of freshly-prepared brunch dishes, including avocado on chargrilled sourdough, pancakes with caramel sauce, and the daddy pig brunch – which is comprised of potato hash, mushrooms, smokey beans, smoked bacon, chorizo, poached eggs, and salsa.

Later in the day, the café will be serving its BBQ menu between 12.30pm and 2.30pm. For £28 per person, you can tuck into lamb, chicken, and vegetable marinated kebabs, served with salad, and Eton mess for dessert. Plant-based options are available, and the last day for bookings is Saturday June 12. To find out more, call 01473 736149.

The outdoor terrace at The Edible Emporium - Credit: The Edible Emporium/Facebook

The Edible Emporium, Blackthorpe

Situated at Ravenwood Hall just outside of Bury St Edmunds, The Edible Emporium will be serving a range of BBQ dishes, real ales, cocktails and more this Father’s Day.

Its Smokehouse Shack specialises in a variety of succulent, marinated meats that have been slow-cooked on its woodfired roaster, while authentic woodfired pizzas are also freshly made to order. Sunday roasts are also on offer, while its champagne caravan and bar will be pouring a selection of fizz, real ales, wine and more.

The Edible Emporium is open between 11am and 7pm, and bookings are essential. To make a booking or to find out more, call 01359 270345.

Casper’s Catering and Cakes, Drinkstone

If you’re looking to celebrate Father’s Day at home this year, why not surprise your dad with an afternoon tea delivered straight to his door?

Casper’s Catering and Cakes is delivering Father’s Day treat boxes between Friday June 18 and Sunday June 20. For £14 per box, you can enjoy a selection of freshly-baked goodies including pork and apple sausage roll, chorizo and red onion sausage rolls, homemade Scotch eggs, a mini steak and ale pie, a boozy Bailey’s brownie, and Millionaire’s shortbread slice.

Delivery is available to those living in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and the surrounding areas. To place an order for delivery or to find out more, call 07432 503403.