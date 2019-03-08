Thunderstorms

Father's Day model railway fun at Suffolk museum

PUBLISHED: 16:35 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 12 June 2019

Model trains are set to come to Leiston for father's day Picture: SIMON PARKER

Model trains are set to come to Leiston for father's day Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

The Long Shop Museum in Leiston will be opening its doors on Father's Day for a one-off model railway exhibition.

Various lines will be on display at the museum as a celebration for sons, dads and grandads.

Models of railways from across Suffolk and the UK - as well as outer space - will fill the museum floor for enthusiasts from 10am to 4pm.

The famed Cato-Pass model is set to be a crowd favourite, a one of a kind set of what a railway could look like on the surface of Enceladus, a moon of Saturn.

As part of the model, various aliens are said to be fighting for control as the train takes twists and turns, helping lead it to several awards.

The "Steam Up" barbecue will be on site to serve up local burgers and sausages.

Entrance is free for dad's accompanied by a child under 16, with more information available on the museum's website.

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

