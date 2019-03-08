Father's Day model railway fun at Suffolk museum

The Long Shop Museum in Leiston will be opening its doors on Father's Day for a one-off model railway exhibition.

Various lines will be on display at the museum as a celebration for sons, dads and grandads.

Models of railways from across Suffolk and the UK - as well as outer space - will fill the museum floor for enthusiasts from 10am to 4pm.

The famed Cato-Pass model is set to be a crowd favourite, a one of a kind set of what a railway could look like on the surface of Enceladus, a moon of Saturn.

As part of the model, various aliens are said to be fighting for control as the train takes twists and turns, helping lead it to several awards.

The "Steam Up" barbecue will be on site to serve up local burgers and sausages.

Entrance is free for dad's accompanied by a child under 16, with more information available on the museum's website.