Published: 7:00 AM June 20, 2021

Eric Gaunt, who passed away on June 20, 1999, pictured "wearing one of his famous cardigans". His son, John, has paid a Father's Day tribute. - Credit: John Gaunt

Father's Day can be tough for all those who have lost their dads, whether recently or longer ago.

Today we want to remember the fathers who are no longer with and have been asking readers to share their tributes over the past few weeks.

John Gaunt shared memories of his dad, Eric Gaunt. Father's Day this year marks the anniversary of his death. John wrote: "He sadly passed away on June 20, 1999, aged 79.

"He lived in Ipswich and spent all his working life at Ransomes, Sims and Jeffries. He is missed but remembered every day by his daughter Shirley and son John, not forgetting all the grandchildren and his great grandchildren who he sadly never met.

"As a young boy we would cycle down to Portman Road for football on a Saturday afternoon, and chain our bikes to the railings."

Stacie Harper wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to our special dad and children’s papa, John Michael Harper.

"Loved and missed every day, love from Stacie, Terri, Connor, Skye and your beautiful grandchildren, Cameron, Ollie, Dylan, Cody, Jacob and Gabriella."

Lindsay Hurren posted on Facebook: "Thinking of my dad every day, not just Father's Day. To my dad, Jeffrey John Hurren, Happy Father's Day. All my love."

Julia Elsey paid tribute to her dad, David Hockley, writing: "Thinking of you, Dad, every day, not just Father’s Day. Love and miss you always, forever in our hearts, love Julia and Lee."

Stacey Wolton posted: "Always thinking of you, Dad, always shine bright, 07/06/09 taken from us suddenly."

And Sammie Hockley wrote: "Thinking of you, Dad. Miss and think of you everyday, love you forever."



