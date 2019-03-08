Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Disruption on trains from Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 06:37 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:37 09 April 2019

A Greater Anglia train Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A Greater Anglia train Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Disruption to some rail services this morning has been caused by a signalling system fault.

All lines are blocked between Stratford and Lea Bridge and disruption is expected until 10am.

Greater Anglia says the problem is affecting one of its depots which trains depart from to form services from London Liverpool Street towards Stansted Airport and Bishop’s Stortford.

The issue is also having a minor affect on services on the east side of the network, according to the rail company.

Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Disruption on trains from Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport

A Greater Anglia train Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘That doesn’t bother me... it will definitely be a smaller squad’ - Lambert on streamlining and using free agent market

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert applauds the fans as his team gain a rare away win at Bolton Picture Pagepix

‘Time to dig in’ – Dickenson on U’s play-off hopes

Brennan Dickenson picked up a yellow card for this challenge on Mohamed Maouche, during the U's 2-0 defeat to Oldham on Saturday.Picture: STEVE WALLER

Long standing Tory councillors to seek re-election as Independent candidates

Two Babergh Tories are standing as Independents in the 2019 local elections. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich man downloaded more than 80,000 indecent images of children, court told

Christopher Whiting,, of Appleby Close, Ipswich, downloaded more than 80,000 indecent images of children, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists