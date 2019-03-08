Disruption on trains from Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport

A Greater Anglia train Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Disruption to some rail services this morning has been caused by a signalling system fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All lines are blocked between Stratford and Lea Bridge and disruption is expected until 10am.

Greater Anglia says the problem is affecting one of its depots which trains depart from to form services from London Liverpool Street towards Stansted Airport and Bishop’s Stortford.

The issue is also having a minor affect on services on the east side of the network, according to the rail company.

Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.