New Fire and Feast rustic dining and cooking project to celebrate best of Suffolk food

Published: 7:00 PM February 10, 2021

Outdoor dining, cooking and camping will be part of the Fire and Feast attraction. Stock photo - Credit: Getty Images

Learning the skills of open-air cooking and tasting its delights in an al fresco dining experience looks set to be a new attraction this year in the heart of the Suffolk countryside.

A farming family has been given the go-ahead for the project called Fire and Feast at their 100-acre farm on which they rear free-range poultry, supported by an arable enterprise growing feed for the turkeys and guinea fowl.

Fire and Feast will be a new visitor experience celebrating local food and cooking on open fires.

The Mobbs family says the offer will include outdoor cooking experience days for both adults and families; al fresco rustic dining; and a small eco-camping offer.

The family said: "Visitors will be able to take time away from their busy lives to get 'back to basics' while learning new skills and appreciating the best of Suffolk food.

"The attraction will operate from March until December, predominantly out of doors on an area of currently unused meadowland with undercover space for activities in inclement weather provided through the adaption of part of an existing farm building adjacent to the pasture."

East Suffolk Council has granted planning consent for the project which PA Mobbs and Sons says will strengthen the viability of Whitehouse Farm, Cratfield, where the family has lived for 70 years, and support the next generation to continue the business.

It will build on the business’ role as producers and promoters of local food and open up the farm to visitors.

Chris Mobbs told East Suffolk Council it was hoped the RDPE Growth Programme would help with the Fire and Feast project at Whitehouse Farm, Cratfield - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

In a letter to the council, Chris Mobbs said a bid for grant support had been made to the RDPE Growth Programme, which helps agricultural businesses diversify.

Fire and Feast will offer a range of workshops and experiences offering both day visitors and campers the chance to “have a go” at a wide range of outdoor cooking techniques such as backwoods cooking, using Dutch ovens and grills, cooking in pits and building outdoor earth ovens. Workshops will use local ingredients and be particularly targeted at families.

Local residents and visitors staying in the area will be able to book for Saturday evenings for supper and Sunday mornings for al fresco food with a maximum of around 30 diners at one time, either under canvas in the warmer months, or in our indoor barn space in the autumn and winter.

Meanwhile, there will also be a 10-pitch camping site with a garden and campfire cooking package for guests.

The council has given consent for part of an existing agricultural building to be converted to provide indoor space, including toilets, showers and a kitchen for the new Fire and Feast visitor enterprise.



