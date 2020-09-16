Chance to have your say on plans for multi-million pound business park in Suffolk

People in Suffolk have been given an opportunity to have their say on proposed plans for a multi-million pound business park to be built off the A14.

The mix-use business park named Gateway 14 is to be built off junction 50 of the A14 by Stowmarket, subject to planning, and a formal application for the site is expected to be submitted later this year.

Mid Suffolk District Council recently pledged £40,000 of funding, along with the Greater South East Energy Hub, to explore low and zero carbon initiatives for the site.

Residents and businesses around Stowmarket have until October 31 to give their feedback on draft plans for 2.3 million square feet of business, logistics and commercial buildings and offices.

There are also plans for some complementary uses such as a petrol filling station, hotel, public house and retail units in the north west of the site.

Leaflets have been distributed to local households and a dedicated community engagement website has been launched, with two draft master plans available to view and a selection of FAQs about the site.

Nic Rumsey, managing director of property company Jaynic, who has been appointed by Gateway 14 Ltd to develop the site, said: “We’re excited to be able to show local people our ideas for the site and hear everyone’s comments.

“At this stage, the plans for Gateway 14 are still evolving, and won’t be finalised until we’ve consulted with the local community and other key stakeholders.”

Sir Christopher Haworth, chairman of Gateway 14, said the ambition for the site is to meet the demand for manufacturing, logistics and warehousing in the county as well as providing modern workspaces for smaller businesses.

It is hoped the development will attract more businesses to the area and strengthen the economy in the region.

Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “Local residents and businesses have until the end of October to contribute their views about the development at Gateway 14 and I would encourage local people to use this opportunity to have their say.”

All the feedback received during the public consultation will be considered by the project team as the plans for Gateway 14 are finalised.