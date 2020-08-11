E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Mummy, I want to stop cancer’ - 4-year-old’s bike ride in memory of beloved ‘gangdad’

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 August 2020

Felicity Walker, four, on her bike ride in memory of her 'Gangdad' Picture: EMILY WALKER

Felicity Walker, four, on her bike ride in memory of her 'Gangdad' Picture: EMILY WALKER

EMILY WALKER

A caring four-year-old girl has completed a three-mile bike ride in memory of her much-loved “Gangdad”.

Felicity and Poppy Walker Picture: EMILY WALKERFelicity and Poppy Walker Picture: EMILY WALKER

Felicity Walker, of Colchester, has so far raised £400 for Cancer Research.

It is now one year since her grandad, Mark Walker, from Braintree, died aged 58 on August 11, 2019, and Felicity misses him a lot.

Her parents, Matthew and Emily, are very proud of her efforts.

Mum Emily said: “It’s the year anniversary of her Gangdad’s (what she calls him) death, and she was asking questions like ‘Why did he die? Why couldn’t the doctors make him better?

Felicity Walker from Colchester rode three miles on her bike for Cancer Research Picture: EMILY WALKERFelicity Walker from Colchester rode three miles on her bike for Cancer Research Picture: EMILY WALKER

MORE: Daughter shaves her head for Macmillan Nurses

“So I told her about cancer and she said: ‘But, Mummy, I want to stop cancer. I told her: ‘You can’t, but you can help them by raising money to try find a cure’.”

Felicity did the ride on footpaths in the Myland and Mile End area of the town, cheered on by family. Her two-year-old sister, Poppy, also did a short ride on her scooter.

At one point Felicity fell off her bike, grazed her arm and hit her head, but bravely carried on. “She didn’t make a fuss at all. She was wearing a helmet so she didn’t hurt her head,” her mum said.

Mark Walker, Felicity's grandad, from Braintree, who died a year ago aged 58 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYMark Walker, Felicity's grandad, from Braintree, who died a year ago aged 58 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“It was the longest ride she had ever done. I think the most she had ever done before was about a mile.”

The family originally set a target of £100, but reached that almost immediately, so they put it up to £300. Felicity has now raised £400 and they are hoping to raise even more.

To support the ride and donate to Cancer Research, visit Felicity’s JustGiving page.

