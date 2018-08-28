Abnormal load heading for the A14 and A12 this morning

A huge abnormal load is preparing to head out on the roads of Suffolk and Essex this morning.

The load is being escorted from Felixstowe Docks as it heads to Dartmouth in Kent.

Police have warned of delays as the vehicle makes its way across the counties.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing tweeted:

“#RCRT and #RAPT will be leaving Felixstowe docks with this Ab Load shortly The route is A14 A12 M25 to Dartford so expect delays Thank you for your patience @SuffolkPolice @EssexPoliceUK #1053 #1462 #1616 #abloadpippa”

The route for the load will be as follows:

Local Roads – A14 – A12 – Essex Border – M25 – A282 – M25