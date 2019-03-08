Schoolgirl, 11, approached by man in white van

The girl was approached in Waveney Road, Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An 11-year-old girl was left shaken after being approached by a man in Waveney Road, Felixstowe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say the youngster had been walking along the road between 8am and 8.30am yesterday when a man in white Transit-style van pulled up in front of her.

He then got out and asked her to get into the van.

The girl crossed the road and ran away and when she looked back, the van was not there.

She was left shaken but was physically unharmed, and was not touched by the man, police have said.

The male suspect is described as being approximately 35 years old, with brown hair.

He was wearing a blue and red check shirt with black jeans, and was driving a white, long wheelbase Transit-type van with the letter 'D' in the last three letters of the number plate.

He was also heard speaking with an Irish accent.

Call PCSO Ben Sagi quoting reference number 37/58123/19 with information on 101, or email him.

Alternatively, call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.