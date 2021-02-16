Supermarket donates nearly 20,000 meals during Covid with help from app

Published: 2:32 PM February 16, 2021

The M&S store in Martlesham Heath has donated nearly 20,000 meals during the coronavirus crisis with the help of an app.

Felixstowe-based charity BASIC Life has been able to supply the supermarket's surplus food to people across Suffolk by using Neighbourly.

BASIC Life said it has distributed more than 18,900 meals throughout the community since March last year.

The organisation has hosted weekly community pop-up shops to support those in need across Felixstowe, Martlesham, Newmarket and launched new sites for residents in Ipswich at the end of 2020.

Graham Denny, founder of BASIC Life, said: "The donations received from M&S Martlesham have enabled us to reach those most in need within our local communities and we’re extremely grateful for their continued support."

Tim Norton, store manager at M&S Martlesham Heath, added: "When we have surplus food our absolute priority is for it to end up on someone’s plate through our charity redistribution programme with Neighbourly.

"We’re thrilled that the app has already helped to make a difference to charities like the BASIC Life charity who do such an incredible job in our local community.

"By providing charities with updates in real-time, they’re able to collect even more meals to feed the people they support and help us to prevent food going to waste."