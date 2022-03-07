Some beach huts on Felixstowe promenade may have licences revoked

Erosion of the sandbank at Felixstowe which forced the removal of beach huts from the beach and onto a temporary promenade location. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Licences for some Felixstowe beach huts temporarily located on the promenade are under threat after agreement was granted for only some to be relocated.

Four years ago, sandbank erosion meant 44 beach huts had to be placed on the promenade itself close to the Spa Pavilion.

Four applications came forward to a special meeting of East Suffolk Council’s planning south committee to relocate those to new areas, but the committee opted to only approve two applications totalling 24 beach huts.

Council chiefs admitted prior to the committee that those which could not be relocated could be under threat of having licences revoked on the basis that there is “simply no other viable alternative”.

With planning decisions made on the four proposals only agreeing 24 huts, the council must now consider whether any of the remaining 20 could be saved.

Laura Hack, delivery manager at East Suffolk Council, said: “Beach huts are an important feature for Felixstowe and they have provided memorable beach-side experiences for generations of visitors, as well as significant income to local businesses.

“It is clear there is no safe option for their return to the beach [in the original location] and this temporary solution of leaving them on the prom year-round is not a viable permanent solution as it adversely impacts on other users of the prom, particularly in the summer when it is crowded.”



Given approval was only made for 24 plots, it is not yet clear how the council will determine which ones can move or what, if any, next steps are available for the remaining 20.

The planning committee unanimously approved creating six new plots on the South Beach by elongating the existing run, and creating 18 directly on the beach near the Clifflands steps and golf club, where the beach is deeper and less susceptible to high tides.

However, proposals to create a row of 18 behind existing huts on the cliff near Golf Road car park were refused because it would have resulted in the loss of between seven and 16 trees, with the offer of planting three times as many shrubs as trees being lost not being deemed sufficient.

Cllr Stuart Bird said it amounted to a “blank cheque” for removing trees which was not justifiable for accommodating beach huts.

Plans for 16 to be relocated to Manor End between the sea wall and promenade were also turned down because the loss of coastal vegetated shingle was considered to be harmful for biodiversity.



Ahead of the meeting, council leader Steve Gallant said: “We have now identified a number of alternative locations, however they are subject to consideration by the planning committee and no guarantees can be made about the outcome of this process.

“Therefore, the possibility remains, as has been communicated regularly to beach hut owners, that licences may need to be revoked.

“This is clearly the last thing that we or anyone wants to happen, however there is simply no other viable alternative, and we will absolutely not, ever, compromise on safety.

“Fundamentally, this comes down to the aggressive changes in beach conditions which are affecting great swathes of the Suffolk coast.

“We are working as hard as we possibly can to support everyone affected and we have every sympathy with the beach hut owners. They have been consulted throughout this process and we want to take their wishes into consideration as much as possible.

“But there is, sadly, only so much we can do when faced with the impacts and effects of coastal erosion.”

