Anger after seafront beach huts targeted by vandals

PUBLISHED: 15:38 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 23 November 2020

Beach huts in old Felixstowe were broken into at the weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beach huts in old Felixstowe were broken into at the weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Several beach huts on Felixstowe seafront have been repaired after becoming the target of ‘mindless’ vandalism over the weekend.

Glass on the floor after the vandalism over the weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDGlass on the floor after the vandalism over the weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beach hut owners were forced to patch up their cabins over the weekend after the damage was done at some point over Friday night.

Community leaders have now urged owners to check up on their beach huts, of which there are around 900 in Felixstowe, regularly and ensure they are not used to store any valuable items.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The Felixstowe Beach Hut and Chalet Association revealed that eight structures along the seafront had been damaged and notified its members in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Beach hut owners rushed to repair their cabins after the extent of the damage was revealed Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBeach hut owners rushed to repair their cabins after the extent of the damage was revealed Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The post said: “Lots of beach huts broken into in Old Felixstowe area last night.

“We are now establishing hut numbers that have been broken into and if you are members of association we will be in touch.

“The council is now in attendance and will inform all hut owners. Those affected will need to secure their huts as soon as possible.

“Sorry for bad news, it’s very sad that this vandalism continues.”

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson described the vandalism as 'mindless' Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFelixstowe mayor Mark Jepson described the vandalism as 'mindless' Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The vandalism comes a few days after a large amount of graffiti in memory of a man was spray-painted onto an Amazon pick-up locker at Felixstowe’s railway station.

The graffiti appeared on the locker last Wednesday evening and British Transport Police has confirmed it is reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to trace the suspect.

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson described the vandalism over the weekend as “mindless” and reminded people to regularly check their property, even if damage is rare.

He said: “Thankfully this sort of thing does not happen often, but it’s annoying when it does.

“People put a lot of effort into their beach huts. It’s just mindless - it beggars belief.

“I know some people are really struggling and think valuables might be kept in them.

“I feel for the people who have not spent a lot of the year there.

“This is a reminder to people who may not have gone down as much this year. If people could go down and check on their beach huts it might prevent this from happening.”

Anyone with information related to the vandalism is urged to contact Suffolk police, crime reference number 37/67599/20.

MORE: ‘Best beach hut in Britain’ among those ripped apart by vandals

