Felixstowe to get £1million 'beach village' with new attractions

Published: 5:51 PM October 26, 2021

Plans for the new beach village in Felixstowe - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Proposals for a £1million beach village in Felixstowe which will “significantly enhance” the area have been granted planning permission.

East Suffolk Council’s application to develop two parcels of land close to the promenade was passed at the authority’s planning south committee on Tuesday afternoon.

That will feature a 27 wooden beach huts, five accessible beach pods, new toilets and changing facilities on the site currently occupied by the trim trail and volleyball area.

A second parcel further south will then be developed to house the relocated trim trail, as well as climbing wall, three boules rinks and table tennis tables.

Western Felixstowe ward councillor and planning committee member Mike Deacon said: “It ticks so many boxes it can only enhance Felixstowe’s resort offering,” adding that while he welcomed it “wholeheartedly” he was disappointed all of the 27 beach huts will be for sale and not short term rent.

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Bird, also Western Felixstowe councillor and planning committee member, added: “These areas are rather tired and forlorn at the moment.

“It will enhance the tourist offering and reflects the upward trend Felixstowe is set on at the moment, with far more coming in and the economy booming. This is to be absolutely welcomed.”

The seven-figure plans were given the cabinet’s blessing in January, funded through a combination of business rates, capital budgets and some external funding.

The main beach village will see the beach huts surrounding a central lawn, while the five pods will be flexible spaces available for rent by community groups or families.

It is set to be name Seashore Village, decided by a poll of nearly 500 people.

The council’s cabinet member for economic development, Craig Rivett, said: “The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area.

“We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefit local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area.”

Five objections were received, raising concerns around the design not being in keeping with the area, over-development of the area and potential impact on sea views.

It is not yet clear when work will begin.

