Book festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Felixstowe Book Festival director Meg Reid announced the event's cancellation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Felixstowe Book Festival has become the latest Suffolk event to fall victim to the Covid-19 outbreak after this years’ planned edition was cancelled.

Organisers of the festival, which was set to be held from June 26 to 28, had hoped the event could still be staged if government guidelines allowed.

Though this idea has now been scrapped, organisers are now exploring the possibility of live streaming sessions with authors over the planned festival dates.

Meg Reid, festival director, said: “With the need to keep the health and safety of everyone of paramount importance, the uncertainty of when our venues will re-open, and not knowing when limitations on public gatherings might be lifted, we feel that this is the only option we have.

“Most of the authors who were booked for 2020 have already agreed to come to the festival next year.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to everyone involved with the festival for all their hard work and to all the booklovers who support us faithfully each year.

“We will meet again in 2021.”

