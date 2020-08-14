Boy, 12, grabbed by the neck in incident near Lidl and McDonald’s
PUBLISHED: 17:01 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 14 August 2020
Police are appealing for help in identifying a man suspected of grabbing a 12-year-old boy by the neck and shoving him to the floor in Felixstowe.
Suffolk police said the incident happened just before 5pm on Saturday, July 4 in front of the Lidl supermarket and McDonald’s restaurant in Haven Exchange.
A man started shouting at a group of children before he grabbed a boy by the neck and pushed him over.
The man, who was unknown to the children, then walked off in the direction of the Lidl store, while a member of the public checked on the victim.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s, of stocky build and was bald.
He was wearing dark trousers and shoes, a black t-shirt and dark sunglasses.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police quoting crime reference 37/37467/20.
