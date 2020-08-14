E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boy, 12, grabbed by the neck in incident near Lidl and McDonald’s

PUBLISHED: 17:01 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 14 August 2020

A 12-year-old boy was shoved to tbe floor in Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A 12-year-old boy was shoved to tbe floor in Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man suspected of grabbing a 12-year-old boy by the neck and shoving him to the floor in Felixstowe.

The incident happened outside the Lidl and McDonald's in Haven Exchange in Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police said the incident happened just before 5pm on Saturday, July 4 in front of the Lidl supermarket and McDonald’s restaurant in Haven Exchange.

A man started shouting at a group of children before he grabbed a boy by the neck and pushed him over.

The man, who was unknown to the children, then walked off in the direction of the Lidl store, while a member of the public checked on the victim.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s, of stocky build and was bald.

He was wearing dark trousers and shoes, a black t-shirt and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police quoting crime reference 37/37467/20.

