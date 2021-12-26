Hot tub dip after Christmas Day swim cancelled

This family were all dressed up with nowhere to go after the annual Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe was cancelled at short notice - so they made their own fun.

The family chooses a Christmas theme each year, this year's being full black tie, and planned to head to the St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim in full-on glamour.

But when the event was cancelled last minute they took matters into their own hands.

This would have been the third year the family did the did - Credit: Ben Catchpole

Fiona said: "We were all dressed up with nowhere to go, so we said we'll get in the hot tub and have a mulled wine and at least we have done a dip of some sort."

Fiona's niece, who works at at hospice, joined in the hot tub dip, which "wasn't warm, but was definitely warmer than the sea".

The hospice means a lot to the family, Fiona's dad had a space at the hospice but he died before he could make it there, and Rebecca's dad was looked after there.