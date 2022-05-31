Diamond wedding joy for Felixstowe couple falls on Platinum Jubilee

Pat and Pete Harris are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Felixstowe couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary on the same day Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be kicking off across the nation.

Pat Harris, 79, and her husband Pete, 82, will be marking 60 years of marriage on Thursday, June 2.

They became a couple in 1959 after they met at work at the Turner Motor Group in Ipswich.

The Felixstowe couple were married on June 2, 1962. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pat worked as an office clerk, collecting clocking-in cards from staff, while Pete was a trainee draftsman.

Pat said: "I wasn't sure about going out with him to begin with but was persuaded by the fact that he had a car."

They dated for two-and-a-half years and Pat recalls Pete taking her to a café in the Buttermarket for tea and warm currant buns.

Despite some doubts from Pat's parents, they were married on June 2, 1962.

The then 19 and 22-year-old were wed in St Mary's Church in Felixstowe at 1pm.

Pat said: "There was a Co-op directly opposite the church which closed for lunch at 1pm.

"I wanted to get married at that time so they wouldn't be around to come out and look at me."

Their wedding reception was held at The Grand Hotel on Bent Hill in Felixstowe.

With the exception of a short stint in Germany to accommodate Pete's brief role in the army, Pat has lived in Felixstowe all her life.

Pat said: "We've always gravitated to Felixstowe and have lived in our current house for 37 years."

The couple have three children: Simon, 57, Emma, 50, and Steven who sadly passed away at 29 years old.

They will be celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary with a family meal at The Orwell Hotel. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

They will be celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary with a family meal at The Orwell Hotel, accompanied by their four grandchildren.

Pat said: "It was difficult to arrange anything as a certain lady stole my thunder with her Platinum Jubilee.

"So Pete and I are also hoping to sneak off for a getaway in July.

"We'll be staying within East Anglia as it's a truly beautiful place."

Pat attributes her long-lasting marriage to both of them having a good sense of humour.

She said: "When things get bad, you can always have a laugh about it."