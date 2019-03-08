Fire crews called to 'smoking batteries' on Felixstowe dock crane
PUBLISHED: 20:38 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:38 27 September 2019
Archant
Firefighters have been called to the docks in Felixstowe this evening after smoke was seen to be coming from batteries on a 300 tonne crane.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the docks shortly after 7pm on Friday evening.
On arrival at the scene crews put in place an exclusion zone around the crane as a safety precaution.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the crews had also checked the area for hazardous cargo, but found there to be none nearby.
She said that firefighters had been advised to let the batteries cool down naturally and were currently monitoring the situation.
No fire was seen to be coming from the batteries themselves and no one was injured during the incident.