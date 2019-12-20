E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man taken to hospital after town centre collision

PUBLISHED: 17:12 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 20 December 2019

An ambulance was called after a man was hit by a car in Felixstowe town centre Picture: PAUL DAY

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Felixstowe town centre.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to an incident in Cobbold Road outside the Carphone Warehouse and Tesco Metro stores, shortly after 2.10pm today.

Police confirmed a man had been hit by a Kia Sorrento and an ambulance was called.

The victim has been taken to James Paget University Hospital for treatment for what is understood to be minor injuries.

The road in the town centre was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

