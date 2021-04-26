Sir David Attenborough backs campaigner's aim to rid roads of litter

Published: 5:30 AM April 26, 2021

A Felixstowe environmental activist has started her new campaign to clear litter on Suffolk's roads - with Sir David Attenborough pledging his support to the project.

Debbie Bartlett, who founded Litter-Free Felixstowe and regularly leads clean-ups of the seaside town, has launched the Litter-Free Roads and Lay-bys project in a bid to clean the county's highways.

The campaign is in conjunction with a number of haulage companies - including Goldstar, Maritime, Macintyre, Port Express, Seven and Turners - which have signed pledges to reduce their waste output.

Blue Planet presenter and environmentalist Sir David has also penned a letter to Mrs Bartlett in support of the project.

In the letter, Sir David thanks Mrs Bartlett for launching the campaign and wishes her "great success".

Mrs Bartlett said she has been shocked by the increase in litter on roads over the last year and believes the Covid lockdowns have contributed to the issue.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the impact waste can have on the environment, identify litter 'hotspots' and improve signage for motorists.

It also encourages hauliers and logistics firms to sign a litter-free pledge and incorporate the anti-litter message in their policies and training.

Mrs Bartlett hopes the movement, which was launched to mark Earth Day last Thursday, will spread across the UK.

She said: "The volunteers have done a fantastic job cleaning up Felixstowe - but it came to light that the roads needed attention.

"I was shocked by how much litter was on the A14.

"People are throwing things out onto the road. Lockdown has made the situation worse - we need to do something.

"The litter is unsightly and a danger to wildlife and the environment. It cannot continue and now is the time to try to do something about it."

Mrs Bartlett also thanked the businesses that have signed up to the scheme and praised them for willingness to sign the pledges.

She added: "They have absolutely embraced it - it shows they absolutely do care. It's brilliant.

"We really want to raise awareness and unite all road users in tackling the litter issue."