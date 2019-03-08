Easter Bunny celebrates with families in Felixstowe
PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 April 2019
Rachel Edge
Easter bonnets were the order of the day in Felixstowe and, just for once, the sun had its hat on too.
the traditional head wear was in honour of the Easter Bunny who paid the seaside town a visit during a sun-drenched bank holiday weekend event.
The event, Everything Easter, provided the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the good weather by taking part in a range of activities - including a litter pick - before meeting the Easter Bunny who arrived on a rickshaw.
The seasonal rabbit travelled from the Orwell Hotel to the Triangle Canopy to kickstart the event, organised to promote Everything Felixstowe, Litter-Free Felixstowe and to support local shops.
An Easter Egg trail took place around the town centre with more than 40 prizes donated by shops.
Families also took part in craft activities and enjoyed live music, a children's entertainer, charity stalls, competitions, Easter Bonnet parade – bring yours along to join in – as well as a ”golden egg hunt”.