Easter Bunny celebrates with families in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 April 2019

There were craft classes at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were craft classes at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Easter bonnets were the order of the day in Felixstowe and, just for once, the sun had its hat on too.

Children took part in craft events at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEChildren took part in craft events at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

the traditional head wear was in honour of the Easter Bunny who paid the seaside town a visit during a sun-drenched bank holiday weekend event.

The event, Everything Easter, provided the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the good weather by taking part in a range of activities - including a litter pick - before meeting the Easter Bunny who arrived on a rickshaw.

The seasonal rabbit travelled from the Orwell Hotel to the Triangle Canopy to kickstart the event, organised to promote Everything Felixstowe, Litter-Free Felixstowe and to support local shops.

An Easter Egg trail took place around the town centre with more than 40 prizes donated by shops.

The Easter Bunny visited the Everything Easter event in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Easter Bunny visited the Everything Easter event in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Families also took part in craft activities and enjoyed live music, a children's entertainer, charity stalls, competitions, Easter Bonnet parade – bring yours along to join in – as well as a ”golden egg hunt”.

A choir sang for the crowd at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEA choir sang for the crowd at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Families and friends enjoyed the sun at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamilies and friends enjoyed the sun at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

People took part in an Easter bonnet competition at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEPeople took part in an Easter bonnet competition at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children had their faces painted Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEChildren had their faces painted Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Therer were dance perfomances at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGETherer were dance perfomances at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Easter Bunny met children at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Easter Bunny met children at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There was live music at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere was live music at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A live band performed at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEA live band performed at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were dancers at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere were dancers at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

