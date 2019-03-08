Fallen soldiers commemorated with signposts in seafront town
PUBLISHED: 13:20 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 31 October 2019
Fallen servicemen and women from Felixstowe have been immortalised with a series of memorials commemorating those who died in the First and Second World Wars.
Darren Aitchison, along with his wife Cassandra, spent three days placing signs on 66 roads across the town - commemorating the 212 residents who died in the conflict.
Mr Aitchison spent a year researching Felixstowe census data to discover the names of the fallen, which included a one-day-old girl who died in a bombing raid.
He said: "I wanted to ensure the Felixstowe fallen will never be forgotten and that their memories will carry on."
The signpost project is one of a range of initiatives launched by ex-serviceman Mr Aitchison, which includes a torch-lit parade and a vigil in the town centre.
Mr Aitchison wanted to thank everyone who helped fund the signpost project for their support.
Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber, said: "Bringing the names of those who lost their lives to the streets where they lived is such a touching way to bring home the devastation suffered by families across our town.
"I hope that everyone who sees the signs takes a moment to think about the impact that this would have had, both locally and across the nation."
Mr Aitchison paid tribute to sponsors Labelcraft, C&H Forwarding, Wainwrights and UK Customs Solutions and Felixstowe Town Council for their help in the initiative.
He added: "Thank you to everyone who helped support this project."