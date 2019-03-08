E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fallen soldiers commemorated with signposts in seafront town

PUBLISHED: 13:20 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 31 October 2019

The vigil in Felixstowe town centre commemorating fallen servicemen Picture: Cassandra Aitchison

Fallen servicemen and women from Felixstowe have been immortalised with a series of memorials commemorating those who died in the First and Second World Wars.

One of the many signs from Darren Aitchison's campaign to remember Felixstowe's fallen Picture: Darren AitchisonOne of the many signs from Darren Aitchison's campaign to remember Felixstowe's fallen Picture: Darren Aitchison

Darren Aitchison, along with his wife Cassandra, spent three days placing signs on 66 roads across the town - commemorating the 212 residents who died in the conflict.

Mr Aitchison spent a year researching Felixstowe census data to discover the names of the fallen, which included a one-day-old girl who died in a bombing raid.

He said: "I wanted to ensure the Felixstowe fallen will never be forgotten and that their memories will carry on."

The signpost project is one of a range of initiatives launched by ex-serviceman Mr Aitchison, which includes a torch-lit parade and a vigil in the town centre.

Mr Aitchison wanted to thank everyone who helped fund the signpost project for their support.

Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber, said: "Bringing the names of those who lost their lives to the streets where they lived is such a touching way to bring home the devastation suffered by families across our town.

"I hope that everyone who sees the signs takes a moment to think about the impact that this would have had, both locally and across the nation."

Mr Aitchison paid tribute to sponsors Labelcraft, C&H Forwarding, Wainwrights and UK Customs Solutions and Felixstowe Town Council for their help in the initiative.

He added: "Thank you to everyone who helped support this project."

