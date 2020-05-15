E-edition Read the EADT online edition
£6million golf club revamp plans set to be approved

PUBLISHED: 11:45 16 May 2020

An artist's impression of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club's planned new clubhouse Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

An artist's impression of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club's planned new clubhouse Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

Proposals for a major £6million revamp of a Suffolk golf club look set to be given the go-ahead by planners later this month.

The plans also include a series of homes at the golf club Picture: WINCER KIEVENAARThe plans also include a series of homes at the golf club Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club submitted a planning application late last year to build a new clubhouse, extend the car park and constructing five new homes on the site.

The plans were both welcomed and criticised by the community, with some neighbours highlighting the benefits the project would bring and others arguing it would be unsuitable in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

But, after considering all factors, East Suffolk Council planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, subject to conditions.

Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club dates back to 1880 and features an 18-hole course on Suffolk’s east coast.

The club held a public consultation on its plans for a new clubhouse last September and submitted an application to East Suffolk in December after receiving feedback.

As well as demolishing their current clubhouse, a former farmhouse, and building a new one, club bosses have also proposed making major alterations to the site.

This includes re-landscaping the current car park to extend it, constructing a new public terrace and putting green and building five detached homes, each with garages.

As part of the plans, the golf club said East Suffolk agreed sell it an area of the Clifflands car park in Cliff Road in January.

The design and access statement submitted with the application said: “The club’s aim is to provide a functional, attractive and efficient clubhouse and facilities which is fit for the 21st century.

“The redevelopment seeks to safeguard the club’s medium to long term future now that the current facilities are no longer fit for purpose and at the end of their useful life.”

The plans received a mixed reaction from residents.

There were responses from neighbours who said the proposed new clubhouse would be “more welcoming” to guests, but others said a development of this size should not be approved in the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB.

One comment said: “The golf clubhouse is a Felixstowe landmark and sits comfortably in this AONB. Every effort should be made to maintain this.”

East Suffolk’s planning department will deliver a decision on the proposals on Tuesday, May 26.

