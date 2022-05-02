Felixstowe Fun Run is back in town!

Hundreds of youngsters took part in the Rotary Club of Felixstowe Charity Fun Run on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe residents flocked to the seafront today as the town celebrated its first fun run in three years.

Felixstowe Fun Run was organised by the Felixstowe Rotary Club, which challenged the town to run as many one-mile laps around the Spa Pavilion as they could in one hour.

Hundreds of people took part, with many throwing themselves into the spirit of the occasion and sprinting off in fancy dress.

Hermione Granger was in attendance, rubbing shoulders with superheroes, one or two princesses and several Trimley Red Devils.

Mayor of Felixstowe Mark Jepson and deputy mayor Sharon Harkin had the task of choosing the four winning costumes.

In first place were Gina and Arthur Peacher, who came as Woody from Toy Story.

In second was Felixstowe artist Alaco Doyle, who proudly sported the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow, wearing one of the crocheted sunflower brooches she has been making for the Little Wine Bar’s fundraiser in Walton.

In third was Victoria Petchey of The Gallery Box in Beach Street, who ran as Vincent Van Gogh – though fortunately with both ears intact.

In fourth came the ‘Cape Crusading’ Ellul family, with dad James, mum Becky and their young sons Louis, Albert and Ives, all decked out as superheroes – with the trusty family buggy in tow.

Hundreds of people took part in the Rotary Club of Felixstowe Charity Fun Run on bank holiday Monday. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was, said fun run director and Rotary club member Bruce Wiltshire, “a fresh start after Covid".

“Quite apart from raising some money, it’s wonderful to be able to bring some happiness to Felixstowe,” said Mr Bruce.

“This has been four months in the planning – we’ve been rather like a duck on water, paddling furiously beneath the surface to get this all organised!

“We are fortunate to have a had a very strong team, who have taken the safety aspect very seriously, and been making arrangements to close the roads and have ambulance teams available.”

This year’s main beneficiary was Suffolk Mind.

Kimye Piper, the charity’s events and marketing coordinator, said they were thrilled to have been chosen.

“There has been a fantastic turnout, and a great atmosphere,” she said.

“It has been so difficult to fundraise with the pandemic, so it’s been brilliant to be able to get out and about, and spread the word about everything we do.”

