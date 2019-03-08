Car crashes into leisure centre
PUBLISHED: 13:44 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 01 August 2019
A Mercedes has crashed into the wall of a leisure centre in Felixstowe.
Suffolk Constabulary received reports of a car crash on Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, about 12pm on Thursday, August 1.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a Mercedes C350 had crashed into the external wall of Felixstowe Leisure Centre.
An ambulance was initially called to the scene but was stood down.
Recovery of the vehicle was arranged and a truck pulled it away from the building.
The Mercedes appeared to have crashed into one of the doorways on the side of the building close to the bus stop in Undercliff Road West.
The car completely left the carriageway, with the recovery vehicle briefly obstructing one lane of the road.
