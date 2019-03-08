Partly Cloudy

Car crashes into leisure centre

PUBLISHED: 13:44 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 01 August 2019

A recovery vehicle is now removing the crashed Mercedes Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

A recovery vehicle is now removing the crashed Mercedes Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Archant

A Mercedes has crashed into the wall of a leisure centre in Felixstowe.

The crash at Felixstowe Leisure Centre left one car off the road Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWEThe crash at Felixstowe Leisure Centre left one car off the road Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Suffolk Constabulary received reports of a car crash on Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, about 12pm on Thursday, August 1.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a Mercedes C350 had crashed into the external wall of Felixstowe Leisure Centre.

An ambulance was initially called to the scene but was stood down.

About 12pm on Augst 1 a Mercedes crashed into the leisure centre in Felixstowe Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWEAbout 12pm on Augst 1 a Mercedes crashed into the leisure centre in Felixstowe Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Recovery of the vehicle was arranged and a truck pulled it away from the building.

The Mercedes appeared to have crashed into one of the doorways on the side of the building close to the bus stop in Undercliff Road West.

The car completely left the carriageway, with the recovery vehicle briefly obstructing one lane of the road.

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

