Leisure centres play ‘essential role’ in virus fight, says health chief
PUBLISHED: 18:59 23 September 2020
Charlotte Bond
Leisure centres across Suffolk are encouraging people to return to gyms in a bid to increase mental and physical wellbeing during the Covid-19 crisis.
Suffolk County Council is calling on people across the county – of all levels of fitness – to join or return to their local gyms, which they say play “an essential part” in recovery from the virus.
It comes as part of National Fitness Day and the Great British Week of Sport, which aim to highlight the effects of exercise on health and wellbeing.
Although gyms and leisure centres were allowed to reopen from July 25, centre owners are continuing to stress that facilities remain safe and that strict guidelines are being followed.
At Felixstowe Leisure Centre, measures in place include one-way systems and hand sanitising stations positioned throughout the building. An enhanced cleaning routine has also been put in place, while facilities are available for users to clean equipment.
Joe Prigg, operations manager at the centre, said: “Since coming back, we’ve put a number of different measures in place in order for our staff and customers to return safely.
“Obviously we are encouraging everybody to come back as soon as they can – we all know the benefits of exercise for our mental and physical wellbeing.
“We have made it as safe as we can are encouraging everyone to come back as soon as they can, basically.”
Leisure centres and gyms remain open despite the latest round of coronavirus restrictions announced by the government, although indoor team sports are now subject to the rule of six.
James Reeder, cabinet member for health at Suffolk County Council, added: “Our sport and leisure facilities are hugely important community assets and an essential part of the UK’s recovery from Covid-19.
“Not only do they help improve the physical and mental wellbeing of the community, including improving the body’s ability to fight viruses like Covid-19, and in doing so reduce the burden on the NHS, they also help to address challenges such as loneliness and isolation.
“Things will be different, so when visiting, please do ensure you continue to follow the guidance to keep everyone safe - wash your hands regularly, cover your face where necessary and keep your distance from those you don’t live with.
“If we all play our part, we can return to our local gym, pool or fitness class safely.”
