80-year-old who drove in wrong direction on A14 is fined

An 80-year-old man who drove the wrong way on the A14 and caused a crash on the carriageway has been fined in court.

Jon Underwood, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following the incident which happened around 1pm on December 5 last year.

The court heard how Underwood was on the way back from visiting a friend when he mistakenly turned onto the A14 eastbound carriageway at Trimley St Mary in his Ford KA.

Due to his presence on the carriageway, a Peugeot had to move lanes to avoid Underwood's car and was involved in a collision with a motorcycle, causing injuries to the rider.

On realising his mistake, he stopped and attempted to turn round and the police were called, the court heard.

Emergency services had to close both lanes for nearly two hours while the incident was dealt with, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for further treatment by the ambulance service.

Underwood failed an eye test following the incident and the matter was referred to the DVLA, who immediately revoked his licence.

The 80-year-old driver told police he suffered from dizzy spells and felt dizzy after making the mistake.

Underwood, who has no previous convictions, has since sold his Ford KA, magistrates heard.

David Allan, defending, said Underwood had made "a simple mistake".

"Mr Underwood has never been in any trouble before and has a clean driving record for all the many years he has been driving," he said.

"The incident arises from a simple mistake, and could have been far worse.

"He turned the wrong way on the slip road and travelled not a great distance on the carriageway before realising his mistake.

"There is no pattern of offending here.

"Disqualification from driving is a moot point, he will never be driving again."

Underwood was fined £300 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months and will have to take an extended test should he wish to start driving again.