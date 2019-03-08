Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

PUBLISHED: 16:04 13 March 2019

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Archant

She is under fire from opposition MPs, commentators and even politicians from her own party over the way she is handling Brexit.

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSAMargery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

But after another lost vote on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal, Theresa May can take at least some comfort from a group of Felixstowe residents - who sent her a thank you card for all her work.

Margery Girling House resident Don Garfield-Smith, 90, organised the card with fellow residents on Wednesday, March 13 morning after saying he was “inspired” by the prime minister’s handling of the Brexit conundrum.

“I was talking to other residents, and we all agreed about how sorry we felt for her,” Mr Garfield-Smith said. “So, we clubbed together and bought her a card.

“We admire her for all she’s done. It’s been an incredibly difficult job and we think she’s done really well.

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSAMargery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

“She’s so tenacious and sticks to her guns. She’s done everything for the best for the country, not for her career or to appease her own party.

“She’s a real-life wonder woman.”

Mr Garfield-Smith organised the card with close friend and fellow resident Shealagh Watkins and enlisted the support of more than 25 other residents to sign and send their best wishes. The card expressed the residents’ thanks for her work, as well as an apology for the pressure that she has been subject to in recent months.

“We sent it by first class post to 10 Downing Street,” Mr Garfield-Smith said. “I walked to the post office at midday to deliver it personally.”

“I hope it puts a smile on her face when she opens it.”

Mrs May lost the second meaningful vote in the House of Commons by 149 votes, with MPs raising their concerns over the proposed Northern Irish backstop, as well as over access to the single market and customs union.

MPs are set to debate the issue again later tonight, voting on whether the UK should leave the European Union with no deal at all.

Speaking about the Brexit debate, Mr Garfield-Smith said: “There are so many complications. You just can’t keep up.

“We don’t have any political tendencies here. Not all of us are members of political parties - we just want to express our view and thank Mrs May for her courage, loyalty and honesty.”

A spokesman for the care home, in Gosford Way, said: “We’re really proud of what they’re doing.”

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

EADT and Star says...Serious action needed over frustrating Orwell Bridge closures

The Orwell Bridge was closed for much of the day. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Rock choir concert raises money for charity scammed out of £10,000

Jo Searle, chief executive of The Bridge Project (third from left) had her head shaved along with four other staff and volunteers at the concert Picture: ALLISON BURKE PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists