Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA Archant

She is under fire from opposition MPs, commentators and even politicians from her own party over the way she is handling Brexit.

But after another lost vote on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal, Theresa May can take at least some comfort from a group of Felixstowe residents - who sent her a thank you card for all her work.

Margery Girling House resident Don Garfield-Smith, 90, organised the card with fellow residents on Wednesday, March 13 morning after saying he was “inspired” by the prime minister’s handling of the Brexit conundrum.

“I was talking to other residents, and we all agreed about how sorry we felt for her,” Mr Garfield-Smith said. “So, we clubbed together and bought her a card.

“We admire her for all she’s done. It’s been an incredibly difficult job and we think she’s done really well.

“She’s so tenacious and sticks to her guns. She’s done everything for the best for the country, not for her career or to appease her own party.

“She’s a real-life wonder woman.”

Mr Garfield-Smith organised the card with close friend and fellow resident Shealagh Watkins and enlisted the support of more than 25 other residents to sign and send their best wishes. The card expressed the residents’ thanks for her work, as well as an apology for the pressure that she has been subject to in recent months.

“We sent it by first class post to 10 Downing Street,” Mr Garfield-Smith said. “I walked to the post office at midday to deliver it personally.”

“I hope it puts a smile on her face when she opens it.”

Mrs May lost the second meaningful vote in the House of Commons by 149 votes, with MPs raising their concerns over the proposed Northern Irish backstop, as well as over access to the single market and customs union.

MPs are set to debate the issue again later tonight, voting on whether the UK should leave the European Union with no deal at all.

Speaking about the Brexit debate, Mr Garfield-Smith said: “There are so many complications. You just can’t keep up.

“We don’t have any political tendencies here. Not all of us are members of political parties - we just want to express our view and thank Mrs May for her courage, loyalty and honesty.”

A spokesman for the care home, in Gosford Way, said: “We’re really proud of what they’re doing.”