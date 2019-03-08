Suffolk Day 'Big Weekender' celebrations kick off in Felixstowe

Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber celebrates Suffolk Day with fellow dignitaries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk Day celebrations have kicked off in style - with a special reading of the day's proclamation by Felixstowe's mayor.

Hundreds descended on seaside town's promenade this morning to celebrate the big day as town officially launched the Suffolk Day festivities.

Felixstowe Mayor Nick Barber proud read aloud the Suffolk Day proclamation to the Suffolk flag waving crowd.

He said: "On behalf of the Lord Lieutenant, the Mayors of Suffolk's County Towns and all our ceremonial leaders, Suffolk Day is

proclaimed as a celebration of all the good things in our beautiful county.

Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber celebrates Suffolk Day with fellow dignitaries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"On Friday 21st June 2019, and throughout the whole weekend for that matter, you are instructed to enjoy all that your county has to offer."

"We have historic towns, villages, the incredible coast and so much unspoilt countryside.

"We have fantastic local food, much art and culture, and innovative businesses to take us forward.

"We have heritage, charities, and sports including the finest football club in the region.

Felixstowe was full of celebration on a very sunny Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We are all proud of our county and Suffolk Day is a moment to thank those who make it a wonderful place to live, work

and learn.

"On this day, people of all ages must get involved in underlining the past, present and future.

Felixstowe was full of celebration on a very sunny Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"This proclamation is to be shared by our many community groups and stakeholders across the county.

"So, let us shout about our love for Suffolk.

Ladies and gentlemen, three cheers for Suffolk … Hip Hip

Hurrah, Hip Hip Hurrah, Hip Hip Hurrah."

Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber celebrates Suffolk Day with fellow dignitaries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year's Suffolk Day is extra special. As it falls on a Friday for the first time, and coincides with this year's Orwell Challenge weekend, it has been extended to three days - the Big Weekender.

There are a host of activities and events popping up across the county today and over the weekend.

We've compiled a list of some of the Big Weekender highlights.

Are you celebrating Suffolk Day today? Send your pictures to sam.dawes@archant.co.uk