E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Biker with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

PUBLISHED: 15:49 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 07 October 2019

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

GINTARE RACIENE

A person has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after a motorbike crash in Felixstowe.

The crash happened at around 11.30am on Monday, October 7 after the biker was involved in a single crash on the roundabout outside of Morrisons near the off-road of the A14.

Officers attended the scene and the road was partially blocked for a period of time while the biker was treated.

An air ambulance was seen landing near by to the scene by residents and the rider was taken to hospital. It is not known whether they were taken by land ambulance or by air.

The biker is understood to have potentially life-threatening injuries but it is reported that he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Biker with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

‘Parents were outraged’ - vital bus to Suffolk One scrapped

Suffolk One. Picture: GREGG BROWN

What does Pizza Express crisis mean for Suffolk?

Pizza Express owes more than £1bn. Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists