Biker with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE GINTARE RACIENE

A person has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after a motorbike crash in Felixstowe.

The crash happened at around 11.30am on Monday, October 7 after the biker was involved in a single crash on the roundabout outside of Morrisons near the off-road of the A14.

Officers attended the scene and the road was partially blocked for a period of time while the biker was treated.

An air ambulance was seen landing near by to the scene by residents and the rider was taken to hospital. It is not known whether they were taken by land ambulance or by air.

The biker is understood to have potentially life-threatening injuries but it is reported that he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.