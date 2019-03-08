Mum scarred by cosmetic procedure 'beyond grateful' after MP raises case for regulation

Amiee Ward has been scarred after undergoing a fibroblast treatment Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A mum of three who was left scarred by a cosmetic skin tightening procedure hopes her experiences can help others after an MP took up the case for new regulations.

Images of the infected wounds and scars that Amiee Ward suffered after a skin-tightening treatment Picture: AIMEE WARD Images of the infected wounds and scars that Amiee Ward suffered after a skin-tightening treatment Picture: AIMEE WARD

Amiee Ward said she was "beyond grateful" for the support by Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey who has raised concerns about 'fibroblast' treatment with a health minister.

Mrs Ward had called for greater regulations after suffering painful infections following a £400 procedure to remove pregnancy stretch marks at Tinks Top to Toe beauty parlour in Felixstowe.

As reported previously, the 30-year-old funeral co-ordinator from Felixstowe needed to seek medical help after the treatment last November.

She later discovered the beautician was not insured to carry out the procedure, which involves using a handheld device.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Business owner Gemma Richardson said previously she was now insured and insisted the procedure was done correctly, including offering detailed aftercare advice.

But Mrs Ward insists she followed the advice - and wants to warn others of the potential dangers.

"I hope my story has raised awareness for those thinking of having this procedure and those similar," she added.

"Ultimately we should work on ourselves and be happy with what we have- our body, our health. It really isn't worth the risks that we carelessly brush to the side, naively focusing only on the results promised from these kinds of treatments- which clearly don't always happen.

"Hopefully with laws in place to ensure any persons doing these procedures are fully insured and fully, properly trained will prevent this happening to anyone else- and if it does. At least they'll be able to seek some kind of compensation to help repair the effects."

Dr Coffey said she was "shocked" by what happened to Mrs Ward - and met with her mother, Nadine Sochon, to find out more about its impact on her life.

"I have subsequently written to the Health Minister, Nadine Dorries, who oversees cosmetic surgery regulation to see what can be done, not just to prevent something like this happening again but also to investigate the possibility of requiring beauty salons to be insured," she added.

Mrs Sochon said Dr Coffey was "amazing and very interested" in her daughter's case.

She said she had felt bad for encouraging her daughter to have the treatment, which has left her with lasting scars, but pleased to hear that her case may be able enact change to help protect others. "We are over the moon and feel that finally someone is listening that can do something," she said.