'We are delighted' - Felixstowe named among UK's best seaside towns

Published: 3:49 PM April 30, 2021

Isaac and Richard Plank making sand castles at Felixstowe beach, which has been named among the best seaside towns in the UK. - Credit: Archant

Four coastal resorts in Suffolk have been named among the best seaside towns in the UK, according to a Which? survey.

The survey of more than 4,000 people ranked nearly 100 towns and villages, with people rating coastal towns by assessing their beaches, tourist attractions and scenery.

The East Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh were high up the Which? list, as seen in previous years, having established themselves as popular seaside locations.

The Dip in Felixstowe, which was named by a Which? survey as one of the top seaside towns in the UK. - Credit: Archant

Felixstowe also made the list, with representatives of the town "delighted" to see the coastal resort making the cut.

The popular seaside town was given a customer score of 69%, while its beach, value for money and peace and quiet all received three stars.

Its scenery was given two stars and the town's attractions were rated as one star.

A representative for the Felixstowe Business Improvement District (BID) said it was amazing for the town to be on the list at all.

The spokesman said: "We are delighted.

"Being on the list shows how the investment in Felixstowe over the last 10 years is having a direct impact on visitor economy.

"We are seeing record number of new and returning visitors year on year, and we are looking forward to a great summer as Covid restrictions continue to ease.

"We are the only Blue Flag beach in East Suffolk and we have had consistently excellent water quality for bathing.

"The beach is the main reason why people come to Felixstowe."

Ken Webb,Livia Button and Sandra Webb celebrating the hot weather at Felixstowe. The town has just been named one of the best seaside places in the country. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The Felixstowe BID is in its first year and said it looks forward to continuing to improve the town's appeal to both visitors and the community.

Southwold was ranked the ninth best seaside town in the country, with its attractions and scenery both awarded four stars, its beach three stars and value for money two stars. It had a customer score of 80%.

The beach huts at Southwold. - Credit: Archant � 2009

Slightly further down the list at number 17 was Aldeburgh — known for its infamous fish and chips and pebbly shores.

It was given a customer score of 78% and received three stars for its beach and value for money, four stars for its scenery and peace and quiet and two stars for its attractions.

The famous scallop sculpture at Aldeburgh. - Credit: citizenside.com

Lowestoft, on the Suffolk and Norfolk border, was also featured in the Which? survey, with a customer score of just below 60%.

The town was rated highly for its beach and peace and quiet, while its attractions and scenery were given one star ratings.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "We are fortunate to have numerous beautiful beaches in East Suffolk and it is great to see Southwold, Aldeburgh, Felixstowe and Lowestoft listed amongst the best beaches in the country.

"More people are looking to visit UK locations for their holidays this year and with its idyllic coast, picturesque countryside and historic market towns, East Suffolk is certainly a destination to consider."

Which? also listed hotel prices for many locations. It said a night in a Southwold hotel will cost an average of £135, while a stay in Aldeburgh is £122, Felixstowe £62 and Lowestoft £73.

Aldeburgh beach. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The survey results come as the region’s resorts are bracing for a busy summer season, as the lockdown eases further and travel uncertainties make many people consider ‘staycations’ rather than going abroad.